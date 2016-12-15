Wartsila wins five year dredge tech support contract

DECEMBER 15, 2016 —Wärtsilä will provide extensive technical support and advisory services for Singapore-based large cutter dredge Cassiopeia V. The five-year Technical Management Agreement includes Dynamic Maintenance Planning (DMP) and is complemented by Advanced Technical Support to ensure the reliability and availability of the vessel.

The cooperation between Wärtsilä and Cassiopeia Five Pte Ltd, which owns and operates the vessel Cassiopeia V, began in 2015 with Wärtsilä's Advanced Technical Support. The Advanced Technical Support (ATS) covers extensive proactive technical information, service and advice to the ship crew by a dedicated Wärtsilä Services team.

The new agreement expands the partnership between Wärtsilä and Cassiopeia Five Pte Ltd. The agreement includes technical management support of the dredge's two Wärtsilä 46 main engines, one Wärtsilä 20 auxiliary engine, and two Wärtsilä thrusters.

The agreement is part of Wärtsilä's lifecycle solutions portfolio, which also includes Wärtsilä's digital offering, and provides continuous condition monitoring as well as periodic inspections. This allows planning of engine and thruster maintenance according to the actual equipment condition rather than following a rigid calendar-based schedule, creating cost savings and increasing availability. Fuel economy is also optimized, reducing operating costs.

"Wärtsilä is very happy to expand its partnership with Cassiopeia Five. The cooperation between our two companies has begun well and we look forward to continuing it with a wider scope of services that help Cassiopeia Five plan its maintenance operations and optimise the vessel's operating conditions," says Östen Lindell, Services Unit Director, Wärtsilä.

Cassiopeia Five Pte Ltd is a fully owned subsidiary of Penta-Ocean Construction Co. Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The Cassiopeia V, constructed in 2014, combines Penta-Ocean's long-standing knowhow with latest technology. The vessel has been designed to navigate in open sea in order to work anywhere in the world.

"We have worked with Wärtsilä in other services-related projects for our vessels, and we recognise the company's ability to provide reliable and efficient solutions that fully meet our needs. The support of Wärtsilä's Technical and Field Service team ensures that the dredger stays in prime condition even in demanding sea conditions," says Keiji Suzuki, Technical Manager, Penta-Ocean Construction Co. Ltd.