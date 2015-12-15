Austal gets $7.8 million mod to LCS contract

DECEMBER 15, 2015 — Shipbuilder Austal USA LLC, Mobile, Alabama, is being awarded a $7,800,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-11-C-2301) to exercise options for core Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) class services and LCS class services for the LCS program.

Austal USA will assess engineering and production challenges and evaluate the cost and schedule risks from affordability efforts to reduce LCS acquisition costs.

Work will be performed in Pittsfield, Massachusetts (60 percent); and Mobile, Alabama (40 percent), and is expected to be completed by December 2017.

Fiscal 2015 shipbuilding and conversion funding (Navy) in the amount of $7,800,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.