Diaviz-Oceanteam defers delivery of advanced CSV

CSV Tampamachoco (T1) is the first in a series of a new generation topside and subsea maintenance vessels

DECEMBER 16, 2016 — Oslo-listed Oceanteam ASA says that its subsidiary Diavaz-Oceanteam Shipping (DOT) has come to an agreement with seller Pacific Radiance to postpone the delivery of the CSV Tampamachoco 1 (T1) for one year. Delivery is now scheduled for January 2018.

The Oceanteam joint venture with Mexican-based Diavaz however holds an option to further delay the delivery for another year. Pacific Radiance will absorb the additional costs for the deferred delivery.

Built by China's CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding Company, the vessel completed her sea trials last November, and was builton time, within budget and has already secured post delivery finance.

Nevertheless, DOT and Pacific Radiance agreed that under current market circumstances it is prudent to postpone delivery. However the vessel can be delivered on short notice when market circumstances improve.

"As a result of the ongoing challenging oil and gas market and thanks to the co-operative relationship between our companies, we have mutually agreed to delay the delivery of the vessel until January 2018,"says Haico Halbesma, CEO of Oceanteam explains:

CSV Tampamachoco (T1) is the first in a series of a new generation topside and subsea maintenance vessels, developed by DOT Shipping and sailing under Mexican flag.

The T1 is a DP3 multi purpose, 300 PAX vessel, that combines a 300 tons top side crane with an additional subsea crane capability, a 29 meter beam and a high capacity walk-to-work-system that is permanently installed.