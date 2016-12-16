Austal Philippines to build 56 m cat for German owner

The 56 m high speed catamaran to be built by Austal Philippines for FRS Group is an all new Austal design from the Australian based design team responsible for developing a portfolio of 22 similar-sized vessels, delivered worldwide since 2002

DECEMBER 16, 2016 — Germany's Förde Reederei Seetouristik (FRS Group) has awarded Austal Limited (ASX:ASB) a €15.47 million (about US$16.1million) contract for a high-speed passenger ferry.

It is Austal's sixth new commercial vessel order for 2016 and will see its Philippines shipyard build a 56 m catamaran to a new design from the shipbuilder's Australian based design team.

Announcing the contract, ghlighted Austal's successful strategy to pursue export opportunities that are strengthening Australia's shipbuilding capability.

"Export contracts such as this are integral to the ongoing development of our Australian-based design, procurement and engineering teams and provide terrific opportunities for them to share their skills and expertise in shipbuilding with our Philippines shipyard," said Austal Chief Executive Officer David Singleton. "This not only strengthens our local and overseas capabilities, but ultimately delivers great value to our customers."

Key innovations in the new design include an optimized hull form that will minimize both fuel consumption and wake wash when operating on the River Elbe between Helgoland and the Port of Hamburg.

The environmentally friendly ship has been designed with several features to improve the passenger experience energy efficient LED lighting technologies being used internally and externally to create mood, ambient and decorative lighting. Large windows in the superstructure and two open deck areas will offer passengers expansive views from throughout the vessel.

The 35 knot, all-aluminum catamaran also features silicon type anti-fouling (with no biocides that can harm waterways), a sewage treatment plant and an engine exhaust arrangement that will allow catalytic converters to remove nitrous oxides from the main engine exhaust.