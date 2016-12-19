Shipbuilders Council endorses Navy's 355 ship FSA

DECEMBER 19, 2016 — The Shipbuilders Council of America has given the just released 355 ship Navy Force Structure Assessment (see earlier story) its strong endorsement.

"The Shipbuilders Council of America (SCA) strongly endorses the Navy's new Force Structure Assessment that calls for increasing the Fleet size to 355 ships, adding 47 ships to the current goal," said SCA President Matthew Paxton, SCA. "A larger fleet will allow the Navy to provide forward presence of ready forces distributed globally to be where it matters, when it matters. And as the new Force Assessment recognizes, in order to begin the work of building a larger fleet, it is imperative Congress end sequestration. The U.S. shipyard industry stands ready to build this Fleet of the future that will ensure the continued flow of international commerce and the security of our nation."