$138 million in contracts for ST Marine, VT Halter Marine

DECEMBER 19, 2016—Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (ST Engineering) recently reported that its Singapore shipyard, Singapore Technologies Marine Ltd (ST Marine), and its U.S. shipyard, VT Halter Marine Inc., Pascagoula, MS, have secured new contracts for shipbuilding and ship repair work worth $138 million in the fourth quarter of this year.

In Singapore, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has awarded a contract to a consortium formed by ST Marine and Penguin International Limited (PIL) for the design, construct and the system maintenance program for three vessels— Heavy Marine Fire Vessel (HMFV), Heavy Marine Rescue Vessel (HMRV) and Marine Rescue Vessel (MRV). The consortium allows both ST Marine and PIL to leverage on each other’s capabilities to provide a total package solution to MHA. Construction of the vessels is anticipated to commence in mid-2017 with delivery expected in the second half of 2019. ST Marine also won several ship repair contracts for vessels such as passenger ferry, trailing suction hopper dredger, chemical and oil tankers.

“We are very pleased to be given this opportunity to expand our total services concept to MHA. Given our track record of 50 years, we are confident that we will be able to deliver the products and services on time, within budget and meet the expectations of MHA and the Singapore Civil Defence Force,” says Ng Sing Chan, President for ST Marine. “Working with other industry partners such as Penguin International Limited, this project will also ensure that the local marine eco-system is sustained to provide the best services to our valued customers.”

VDOT AWARDS FERRY CONTRACT TO VT HALTER MARINE

In the U.S., the Commonwealth of Virginia, Department of Transportation (VDOT) has awarded a contract to VT Halter Marine to design and construct a 499-passenger/70-vehicle Jamestown Ferry to replace the current ferry, The Virginian. The ferry will be operated by the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry Operations Service, which provides a critical transportation link between Virginia and North Carolina operating at the James City County at Glasshouse Point and Surry County at Scotland Wharf.

VT Halter Marine expects to complete the construction of the ferry in April 2018. The Jamestown-Scotland Ferry System currently operates four ferry boats, including the Pocahontas, which was also designed and constructed by VT Halte r Marine in 1995. VT Halter Marine’s shipyards have designed and constructed more car and passenger ferries than almost any other U.S. shipyard, for the states of Virginia, New York, Texas, Louisiana, North Carolina, Alaska, California, Washington, and the territory of Puerto Rico. VT Halter Marine has also won several multi-million dollar ship repair contracts involving fisheries survey vessels, a towboat and a crane barge.

“VT Halter Marine is honored to be selected by the Virginia Department of Transportation to design, construct and deliver our second quality built vessel,” says Paul Albert, the newly named President and Chief Executive Officer, VT Halter Marine. “We value the trust that the VDOT has invested in our shipbuilding capabilities, and this new contract is an indication of our continuing strong relationship.”

Albert (shown in photo at right), who joined VT Halter Marine as the Senior Vice President of Production in 2002, was named Chief Operating Officer in 2009. He had served as the Interim President and CEO since July 2016.

Albert succeeds Jack Prendergast, the previous President and CEO of VT Halter Marine.

"Paul's proven leadership and operational skills in managing complex shipbuilding projects makes him the right choice to lead VT Halter Marine," says Adm. Bill Landry, Chairman of Board of VT Halter Marine.

"We are excited to appoint Albert to this role and look forward to what his leadership will bring to the company," says General (Ret.) John Coburn, Chairman and CEO of VT Systems.

Albert says, "Starting as a young engineer in the early 70s, my 45-year tenure in the shipbuilding industry has proven to be a rewarding career. VTHM would not be the successful company it is today without the integrity and dedication of our employees. It is indeed an honor and privilege to serve them in my new role."