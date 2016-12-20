Auckland operator adds first of two new cats

Korora is the second vessel built for Fullers Group by Q-West

DECEMBER 20, 2016 — Fullers Group, Auckland, New Zealand, has taken delivery of the 34 m Incat Crowther designed catamaran passenger ferry Korora from Q-West Boat Builders, Wanganjui, New Zealand.

Korora is the second vessel built for Fullers Group by Q-West, with a third currently under construction and is based on near-sister ship Te Kotuku, built in 2014. However, it was decided in the early stages to increase passenger capacity which required significant modifications to the vessel's machinery and layout. The vessel was also modified to allow for a variety of different berthing options.

The design changes include the addition of a sundeck and an increase in passenger capacity to a total of 401. The main deck features seating for 178, a large café, luggage racks and wide access doors. Also fitted are two toilets (one of which is handicap-accessible) and racks for 14 bicycles.

The upper deck features 76 exterior seats and 77 interior seats. An additional bar and pair of toilets are also located on the upper deck.

The wheelhouse retains an asymmetric configuration, designed in consideration of the local operational requirements. The frequently used starboard wing control station is enclosed for protection from the elements, whilst the port side is dedicated to crew access via stairs to the foredeck, which houses palletized cargo and a deck crane.

Korora features larger engines than her predecessor , reflecting increased deadweight capacity and offering improved performance and engine longevity. The twin Cummins QSK50-M diesels each deliver 1,342 kW (1,800 hp) @ 1.900 rpm/

The vessel is propelled with conventional fixed pitch propellers and demonstrated an average speed of 29 knots at 85% MCR with typical deadweight during sea trials.

A dry exhaust system is fitted which along with the engine room air outlets, exits high above the upper deck. This configuration, which reduces corrosion and fumes and noise in passenger areas, is typical of vessels in the Fullers' fleet.

Korora will be joined by a sister ship in 2017, bringing Fullers' fleet of this class vessels to three.