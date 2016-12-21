Fincantieri adopts IBM hybrid cloud IT solution

DECEMBER 21, 2016 — IBM (NYSE: IBM) reports that one of the world's largest shipbuilding groups, Fincantieri, is adopting a hybrid cloud solution from IBM to improve the efficiency of designing, building and deploying new vessels.

To meet growing demand for cruise and naval vessels, Fincantieri needed a modern and global IT infrastructure to manage its new Integrated Ship Design and Manufacturing system.

With more than 50 cloud data centers worldwide – including one in Milan – and expertise in managing enterprise cloud services, IBM will provide Fincantieri with a modern IT infrastructure that advances its global growth goals.

"Fincantieri has always considered technological innovation of products and processes as a way of guaranteeing the company's high standard of excellence," said Gianluca Zanutto, CIO of Fincantieri. "When we needed to redesign our IT infrastructure for the future, we trusted IBM Cloud to deliver the highly secure and scalable solution we need to keep up with the sharp growth and complexity of the shipbuilding industry."

Fincantieri selected IBM Cloud to create a global hybrid cloud infrastructure that connects 13 Fincantieri private distributed data centers with the IBM Cloud data center in Milan. The result, says IBM, is a hybrid cloud for high-availability, fault tolerance and secure enterprise service levels.

In addition to providing a new flexible and scalable global IT footprint for the shipbuilding world of today, Fincantieri is looking to IBM for a cloud solution built for the future.

"IBM's global network of cloud data centers enables Fincantieri to meet the growing demand of shipbuilding. We will also help the company easily integrate other subsidiaries and new acquisitions as it continues to expand the company's worldwide footprint," said Stefano Rebattoni, General Manager Global Technology Services, IBM Italy. "Fincantieri is leveraging IBM's hybrid cloud model in an innovative manner to help its digital transformation and usher in a new era of scalability and flexibility, through a high-secure and reliable IT infrastructure"