Safe Boats completes Israel Marine Police 10-boat pact

DECEMBER 21, 2016 —Safe Boats International welcomed members of the Israel Marine Police to its Bremerton, WA, shipyard this week to inspect and sea trial the last three of ten patrol boats being built under an extensive multi-year vessel procurement.

"Safe Boats is very proud to be delivering these last vessels under contract to the Israel Marine Police," said Kevin Rowlee, Sales and Marketing Manager. "We are extremely honored to be partnered with such an important, prestigious and capable agency and look forward to supporting their operational requirements in the future ."

"Over the past three years the Israel Marine Police partnered with Safe Boats International to construct 10 vessels for the safety and security of our community," said Yuval Karta, Commander, Israel Marine Police. "Each vessel has enhanced command and control systems that will increase the Israel Marine Police interoperability within our region. Our new vessels will serve our community by keeping the public safe through Law Enforcement and Search and Rescue. I thank all the partners along the way from Safe Boats International and the Israel Police for helping make this dream come true."

The first Israel Marine Police boats delivered by SBI are currently in service patrolling the coastal waters of Israel in the Mediterranean Sea.

Formally delivered at a special ceremony at SBI on December 20, the last of the vessels are to be placed in service by March of 2017.