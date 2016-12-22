SENER to install FORAN at Spains Nodosa Shipyard

DECEMBER 22, 2016 — Engineering and technology group SENER has signed a new contract to install its FORAN CAD/CAM/CAE system at Spain's Nodosa Shipyard.

This contract covers installing permanent FORAN system licenses in all design disciplines (Hull Forms and Naval Architecture, Hull Structure, Machinery & Outfitting and Electrical).

Part of the Nodosa Group. the Nodosa Shipyard is located in the Galician province of Pontevedra and has a number of facilities and production centers, including its Marin shipyard, which boasts over 40,000 sq.m of land/sea surface area, 6,000 sq.m of which are indoor work factories and buildings with six slipways (one of which measures 150 m long and can be converted into a dry dock), and four 150-m outfitting pier. Nodosa also has its own cutting and shaping factories and mechanical workshop, in Bueu and Pontevedra respectively.

As part of the agreement, SENER will provide engineering services in addition to technical support and training. The FORAN system has been installed successfully in the shipyard's Marin factory, and the corresponding training sessions have been held.

Nodosa is now working on its first FORAN project, designing a trawler. The company's specialists connect to the project remotely from their modern cutting center in Bueu, where they can add the ship's metal sheets and profiles using FORAN. This 63.7- m long ship will be used for fishing squid in the Southwest Atlantic fishing grounds near the Falkland Islands.

With over four decades working in the sector, the company now focuses on building, repairing, transforming and maintaining various types of vessels: fishing vessels (trawlers, longliners, purse seiners and tuna ships); tugs and salvage and rescue boats; dredgers and port work vessels; auxiliary aquaculture and trapping vessels; passenger vessels (launches, ferries, RoPax ferries, roll-on/roll-off ships, etc.) and recreational boats (yachts, mega-yachts and special sail boats); offshore platforms; oceanographic vessels; specific or general cargo merchant vessels, and submersibles.

"The FORAN system is going to help Nodosa boost its marine business by offering integrated design and production," noted the shipyard's Sales Director Jose Ramón Regueira after the license transfer and maintenance contract was signed.

SENER Marine General Manager, Rafael de Góngora, said that "signing the contract with Nodosa is proof of SENER's reliability and its commitment to the future of the shipbuilding industry in Spain, and of its dedication to shipyards and technical offices."