Fathom adds six calls to Santiago de Cuba

DECEMBER 22, 2016 — Carnival Corporation's Fathom brand has received approval from Cuba to add stops in Santiago de Cuba, the second largest city in Cuba, on six of its upcoming cruises to the Dominican Republic.

Fathom was established to pioneer "impact travel," or travel with a purpose. In the Dominican Republic, travelers have the opportunity to work side by side with local residents in existing programs that focus on improving the lives of children, families and communities. In Cuba, they participate in an ongoing cultural exchange program that gives them the the opportunity to interact with the Cuban people, one on one.

On the six cruises calling Santiago de Cuba, travelers will are being offered \two distinct experiences during one journey. They can immerse themselves in the arts, history, culture and everyday lives of Cuban people while in Santiago de Cuba, as well as participating in social impact experiencesin the Dominican Republic.



The cruises will take place during the weeks of February 26, March 12 and 26, April 9 and 23, and May 7.



Prices for seven-day itineraries to the Dominican Republic and Santiago de Cuba start at $599, excluding taxes, fees, port expenses and gratuities, Cuban visa, and include all meals on the ship and lunch in Santiago de Cuba, lunch during Dominican Republic impact activities, onboard experiences and select on-the-ground activities. The required Cuban travel visa is $75 per person and gratuities are estimated at $80.50 per person.