VLEC Ethane Crystal loads first cargo at Morgan's Point

DECEMBER 22, 2016 — The ABS-classed Ethane Crystal, the world's first Very Large Ethane Carrier (VLEC), has loaded its first shipment of ethane cargo at Enterprise Products Partner's Morgan's Point Terminal, Texas.

"Loading ethane onto the world's first VLEC represents a significant milestone for the global gas industry," says ABS Chairman, President and CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki. "ABS is proud to have worked alongside all of the stakeholders throughout the design, construction, delivery, and now, during operation of this vessel."

Delivered in November 2016, the Ethane Crystal is the first of six VLECs that will be delivered with ABS Class through 2017. The second vessel, the Ethane Emerald, was delivered in early December2016. This state-of-the-art liquefied gas carrier is able to carry cargoes such as ethane and liquefied petroleum gases (LPG). With an 87,000 cu.m cargo carrying capacity, the vessel was the first of its kind to be constructed with a specially designed GTT Mark III membrane cargo containment system.

The Ethane Crystal operates on a trade route between North America and India, carrying ethane that will be used as feedstock for petrochemical production. With its global reach and strong presence in the U.S., ABS is well-positioned to provide support and guidance throughout the vessel's life.

"Using vessels like this VLEC can help make expansion into new and emerging markets scalable and economical for the entire supply chain," says ABS Executive Vice President for Global Marine Kirsi Tikka. "As a trusted advisor, ABS provides support to owners and operators throughout the life of their vessels to advance safer and more sustainable shipping."

ETHANE CRYSTAL

Length： 227.85m

Breadth： 36.49m

Draft： 11.5m

Gross Tonnage： 57,494 tons

Cargo tank： GTT Mark III membrane

Cargo tank capacity： 87,187.367m3(100%)

Main engine： DOOSAN-MAN B&W 6G60ME-C9.5

Speed： 16.75 knots

Shipyard： Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. Geoje Shipyard

Ship management company： MOL Tankship Management Asia Pte. Ltd. (headquarters: Singapore)