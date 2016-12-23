EB gets $146.7 million more for Columbia Class work

DECEMBER 23, 2016 — Corp., Groton, Connecticut, is being awarded a $146,725,510 modification to increase the design support requirements under a previously awarded Navy contract (N00024-13-C-2128) for the Columbia-class submarine, the newest generation of ballistic missile submarines replacing the aging Ohio Class.

The 561-foot-long submarines will include a new life-of-ship reactor, an electric drive propulsion system and field 16 Trident II D5 ballistic missiles.

Electric Boat and Newport News Shipbuilding are teamed to build 12 Columbia-class submarines between 2021 and 2039 with Electric Boat as the prime contractor. Newport News will participate in the design and will manufacture major assemblies and modules, including the bow, stern, auxiliary machinery room, superstructure and weapons modules.

The just modified contract includes design work for the Columbia-class submarine program; shipbuilder and vendor component and technology development; engineering integration; concept design studies; cost reduction initiatives using a design for affordability process; and full scale prototype manufacturing and assembly. Additionally, this contract provides for engineering analysis, should-cost evaluations, and technology development and integration efforts.