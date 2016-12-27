MV Werften chooses Evac solution for Global Class

DECEMBER 27, 2016 – German shipbuilder MV Werften, a wholly subsidiary of Genting Hong Kong, will install the Evac Complete Cleantech Solution on board two the new Global Class cruise ships it is building for Genting subsidiary Star Cruises.

At over 340 m long, the Global Class vessels will be the largest ever built at the MV Werften shipyards. The contract with Evac also covers two optional vessels of the same class.

Evac's Complete Cleantech Solution is a comprehensive waste and water management system that includes vacuum collection, wastewater treatment, dry and wet waste treatment as well as fresh water generation desalination plants.

The fresh water treatment plants are based on reverse osmosis technology and will produce over 3,000 cubic meters of fresh water per day. The contracted waste management systems will be the largest ever installed on board any cruise vessels.

"MV Werften selected Evac due to its strong experience in the cruise industry with over 20,000 completed marine projects – and because they were the only complete package provider. These environmentally friendly and energy efficient systems cover all needs of these new ships, which will be among the largest in the world," commented Jarmo Laakso, the shipnuilder's Managing Director.

"Evac Complete Cleantech Solution noticeably simplifies implementation and coordination in the building process of the yard," said Ljubo Jurisevic, Managing Director of Evac Germany and President of Evac Global Cruise Business. "This one-stop solution is what sets Evac apart from its competitors. Ease of cooperation is highly important in these types of complex, large cruise vessel projects where the number of different suppliers may grow to the hundreds."