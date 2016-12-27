Navy takes delivery of LCS 10

Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle "Gabby" Giffords waves to a crowd in front of the littoral combat ship, USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), named for her. Giffords was on the stage as Dr. Jill Biden christened the ship at Austal USA in Mobile, AL, back in June. The 419-foot ship is 16th U.S. naval ship to be named for a woman and only the 13th since 1850 to be named for a living person

DECEMBER 27, 2016 — Austal Limited (ASX:ASB) reports thatr the future USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) has been delivered to the United States Navy (USN) during a ceremony held aboard the ship at Austal USA's shipyard in Mobile, AL.

The future USS Gabrielle Giffords is the fifth Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) delivered to the Navy since 2009 and the fourth naval vessel delivered to the USN by Austal USA in 2016; including two Littoral Combat Ships (LCS 8 and 10) and two Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF 6 and 7).

Austal Chief Executive Officer David Singleton said: "Gabrielle Giffords joins Independence, Coronado, Jackson and Montgomery as the fifth Littoral Combat Ship Austal USA has delivered to the U.S. Navy. This vessel further demonstrates our capability to successfully deliver large, complex naval programs and reinforces our ability to transition an innovative, effective design not just across shipyards but continents.

"The Independence-variant LCS platform has gone from strength to strength, as the first LCS variant to be fitted with a Harpoon Anti-ship Missile System and the first US Navy class of vessel to successfully pass shock testing since 2008," Singleton added.

"We are pleased to receive the future USS Gabrielle Giffords into the LCS class," said Capt. Harrison, commander, LCS Squadron (COMLCSRON) 1. "Gabrielle Giffords will join her sister littoral combat ships in their homeport of San Diego in 2017, commencing testing and training for deployed operations upon arrival."

COMLCSRON-1 supports the operational commanders with warships ready for tasking by manning, training, equipping and maintaining all littoral combat ships in the fleet.

Delivery marks the official transfer of LCS 10 from the shipbuilder, an Austal USA-led team, to the Navy. It is the final milestone prior to commissioning, which is planned for 2017 in Galveston, Texas.

"Today marks a significant milestone in the life of the future USS Gabrielle Giffords, as transfer to the Navy occurs and her in-service counter begins," said LCS Program Manager Capt. Tom Anderson. "I look forward to celebrating the commissioning of this fine ship, along with the ship's namesake, this coming spring as she makes her way to her homeport of San Diego."

Following commissioning, Gabrielle Giffords will be homeported in San Diego with her fellow ships USS Freedom (LCS 1), USS Independence (LCS 2), USS Fort Worth (LCS 3), USS Coronado (LCS 4), USS Jackson (LCS 6) and USS Montgomery (LCS 8).

The LCS class consists of two variants, the Freedom variant and the Independence variant, designed and built by two industry teams. The Freedom variant team is led by Lockheed Martin, with the Independence variant team led by Austal USA.