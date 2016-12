DECEMBER 28, 2016 — The South Korean bankruptcy court dealing with the restructuring of STX Offshore and Shipbuilding has reportedly received only one bid for STX France. Media reports quoting unnamed sources say that sole bidder is Italy's Fincantieri.

Earlier reports had said potential buyers included a U.K. based investment fund, France's DCNS Group, the Netherlands' Damen Shipyards and Fincantieri.