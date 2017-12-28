Queens residents get preview of Citywide Ferry

Model us giving Queens residents an advance look at new ferries

DECEMBER 28, 2017 — Residents of the New York Borough of Queens are getting a preview of the Citywide Ferry boats that will start coming into service next year.

A scale model boat will be display in the lobby of Queens Borough Hall through Sunday, January 1, and then will sail over to the Queens Library at Peninsula from Tuesday, January 3 through Sunday, January 15, before going on display in other locations on a multi-borough tour.

The model will give Queens residents a first glimpse of some of the features that will be offered in the advanced ferry boats currently under construction at Horizon Shipbuilding, Inc., Bayou La Batre, AL, and Metal Shark Aluminum Boats, Jeanerette, LA, including more spacious seating and places for commuters to stow their bicycles.

Other specs and features of the Citywide Ferry vessels include:

Capacity for 150 passengers along with space for bikes, strollers and wheelchairs.

ADA Local Law 68/2005 accessibility and compliance.

Boats are 85 feet long, offering passengers more space than more traditional ferries.

The fleet of 19 vessels will be built with the equivalent of over 77 million cans of aluminum.

Use of ultra-efficient engines to reduce emissions.

Innovative hull design to limit wake and maximize fuel efficiency.

Wi-Fi available throughout the vessel.

Heated decks that increase each vessel's resiliency and durability, especially during the cold, snowy winter months.

The first new Citywide Ferry routes to launch in 2017 will include new Queens stops in Astoria, Long Island City and the Rockaways.