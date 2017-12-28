DDG 115 completes acceptance trials

The future USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) successfully completed acceptance trials Dec. 16 after spending two days underway off the coast of Maine.

DECEMBER 28, 2017 — Naval Sea Systems Command reports that the future USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) successfully completed acceptance trials December 16 after spending two days underway off the coast of Maine.

Following delivery, DDG 115 will be the 65th Arleigh Burke class destroyer and the first of the DDG 51 FLT IIA restart ships to be built at shipbuilder Bath Iron Works. The shipyard is currently in production on future destroyers Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) and Carl M. Levin (DDG 120) and under contract for three additional ships awarded as part of the five-ship multi-year procurement for FY13-17.

The U.S. Navy's Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) reviewed the ship and its crew during a series of demonstrations while underway. INSURV evaluates the ship's construction and compliance with Navy specifications and is the governing body that recommends the ship be delivered to the Navy.

The trials were conducted both pier-side and underway. Many of the ship's onboard systems were tested to validate performance, including navigation, damage control, mechanical and electrical systems, combat systems, communications, and propulsion applications, met or exceeded Navy specifications.

"DDG 115 performed exceedingly well during acceptance trials and throughout the test and trials period," said Capt. Casey Moton, DDG 51 class program manager, Program Executive Office (PEO) Ships. "This ship is another example of the excellent work performed by our Navy, waterfront, and industry teams. As we continue with serial production of the Arleigh Burke class, I look forward to delivering more of these world-class ships to the fleet."

Rafael Peralta is equipped with the Aegis Baseline 9 Combat System which includes an Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) capability incorporating Ballistic Missile Defense 5.0 Capability Upgrade and Naval Integrated Fire Control-Counter Air capability. The ship's IAMD radar will provide increased computing power and radar upgrades that improve detection and reaction capabilities against modern air warfare threats. The Aegis Combat System will enable the ship to link radars with other ships and aircraft to provide a composite picture of the battlespace and effectively increase the theater space.