Bayou La Batre builder delivers another Z-drive towboat

DECEMBER 29, 2016 — Master Marine, Inc., Bayou La Batre, AL, has delivered another 2,000 hp Z-drive towboat to Marquette Transportation Co.'s River Division, based in Paducah, KY.

Designed by Entech Designs, Kenner, LA, the steel-hulled 78' x 34' x11' St. Matthias is the eleventh in a series of ten Z-drive towboats delivered by ther shipyard and is powered by a pair of Caterpillar C32 Tier 3 supplied by Thompson Power Systems, each delivering 1,000-hp at 1,800 rpm and connected to ZF Marine ZF AT 5111WM-FP Z-drives with 1,650 mm (65") 4-bladed propellers in nozzles. The package gives the boat a running speed of 10 knots with a loaded draft of 8'.

For ship's service power the towboat is outfitted with a pair of Kennedy Engine supplied John Deere 4045AFM85 Tier 3 generator drive engines each driving an 80-kW Marathon Mariner generator.

Cooling for all engines and Z drives is by Eastpark Radiator Duraweld coolers.

The vessel has accommodations for a crew of nine in five staterooms with three and a half bathrooms

Doors and windows were provided by Dales Welding & Fabrication, LLC and rubber bumper systems by Schuyler Companies.

The electronics were supplied by New World Electronics with Rio Marine supplying the alarms and monitoring systems.

Barge tows are secured by a pair of Patterson 40-ton deck winches supplied by Donavan Marine.

The St. Matthias has tankage for 24,000 gallons of fuel; 6,550 gallons of potable water; and 17,560 gallons of ballast water.