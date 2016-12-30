Singapore: Mandatory MFM bunkering arrives

DECEMBER 30, 2016 — A port circular from the Maritime And Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) notes that, with effect from January 1, 2017, it is mandatory to use an MPA-approved mass flow metering (MFM) system for all Marine Fuel Oil (MFO) bunker deliveries in the Port of Singapore.

From January 1, 2017, the delivered quantity of MFO stated in the Bunker Delivery Note must be based on the bunker tanker's MFM system as witnessed by the cargo officer, the chief engineer and bunker surveyor (if engaged).

All MPA licensed bunker suppliers, bunker craft operators, bunker surveying companies and bunker surveyors are to adhere strictly to the terms and conditions of their bunker licenses and the requirements of for MFO bunker delivery by MFM in the Port of Singapore. MPA will take firm action against any licensee who has acted in contravention of their licenses, including suspending or revoking their bunker licences, as appropriate.