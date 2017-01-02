Wartsila signs maintenance agreement for two LNG carriers

JANUARY 2, 2017 —Wärtsilä says that a ten-year maintenance agreement signed with MOL LNG Transport Europe Ltd. increases the predictability of the operations of the two LNG vessels that it covers, enhances safety and reduces operational costs.

The vessels covered by the agreement, LNG carriers Spirit of Hela and Gigira Laitebo, are equipped with four Wärtsilä 50DF dual-fuel engines each.

The comprehensive service agreement includes all scheduled engine maintenance activities, workshop services and online remote support.

With Wärtsilä's Condition Based Maintenance (CBM) solution, maintenance activities for the two vessels' engines can be planned based on actual engine condition rather than following a strict calendar-based schedule. The CBM solution controls and extends the engine maintenance intervals, reducing operational costs and downtime. Wärtsilä's CBM monitoring system continuously collects data about the engines' operating parameters and transmits the information in real time to a Wärtsilä service centre for technical expert analysis.

"We see great potential in the growing LNG industry and are very happy to partner with MOL LNG Transport (Europe) Ltd. to help the company optimize the maintenance of its vessels. A long-term maintenance agreement allows us to plan maintenance activities efficiently, taking into account equipment condition as well as the customer's operating schedule and environment," says Andy Dickinson, Managing Director, Wärtsilä UK.

"We value Wärtsilä's expertise and knowledge about these engines and therefore see Wärtsilä as a valued working partner for cost effective maintenance of our LNG carriers. We also place great importance on maximizing our vessels' availability, which will be achieved through this agreement," says Martin Gallacher, Deputy General Manager, MOL LNG Transport (Europe) Ltd.

MOL LNG Transport (Europe) Ltd., based in London, is part of Tokyo, Japan, headquartered MOL Group (Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd.).