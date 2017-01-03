Aucoin named GM of Schottel Inc.

JANUARY 3, 2017—Gary Aucoin has been named the new General Manager of Schottel Inc. in Houma, LA.

Aucoin has extensive experience of the U.S. marine propulsion market, with 15 years’ experience in various posts in the maritime sector. Most recently, he was the account manager at Wartsila with responsibility for both new business development and after-sales service in the offshore market. He had been in the position since 2010.

Aucoin holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration and has in-depth sales and marketing knowledge of the North American market.

Aucoin succeeds Nils Moerkeseth, long time General Manager of Schottel Inc. Dr. Christian Strahberger, CEO of parent company Schottel GmbH, thanked Moerkeseth for his many years of dedicated service, which played a key role in the company’s expansion on the North American market. Moerkeseth’s strategy for Schottel Inc. resulted in a turnover that grew by a nearly factor of ten under his responsibility, and major increase of market share in his region. Additionally, an extension of the sales territory to cover Canada was established. He will stay with Schottel as Executive Chairman.