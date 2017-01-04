USCG issues RFQ for polar icebreaker studies

JANUARY 4, 2017 — The U.S. Coast Guard issued a request for quotations (RFQ) on Dec. 22, 2016 for industry studies to identify solutions for the heavy polar icebreaker that minimize cost, schedule, production and technology risk.

The Coast Guard expects to award multiple industry study contracts early this year. This will be followed by a request for proposal for detail design and construction of heavy polar icebreakers in 2018.

The deadline to submit responses to the industry studies RFQ is Jan. 20, 2017.

This request is part of a larger industry engagement strategy supporting the Coast Guard’s effort to expedite the recapitalization of the heavy polar icebreaker fleet. In addition to the industry studies request, the Coast Guard has sponsored industry day events to promote communication on mission and design requirements and solicited input from industry on acquisition approach and schedule.

Access the RFQ HERE