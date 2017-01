JANUARY 4, 2017 — Classification society ClassNK has opened new exclusive survey offices in Izmir and Mersin,Turkey. Both offices started operations January 1, 2017.

Izmir and Mersin, both have "Free Zones" and are two of Turkey's leading port cities in Turkey.

ClassNK says that in recent years, the number of surveys and audits required in western and southern Turkey, including both cities, has been increasing.