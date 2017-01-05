Boston Ship Repair wins $17.24 million Comfort contract

JANUARY 5, 2017 — Boston Ship Repair LLC, Boston, Massachusetts, is being awarded a $17,244,435 firm-fixed-price contract for a7 5-calendar day shipyard availability for the regular overhaul and drydocking of the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20).

Work by the shipyard will include clean and gas free tanks, voids, cofferdams and spaces, steel repairs service area six, main circular pump number 1 repairs, open main and ships service turbine generator turbines, switchboard/motor controller cleaning inspection, auxiliary diesel generator top end overhaul, crew berthing space head and shower area upgrade, medical treatment facility head overhauls, sea valve and salt water ballast tank overflow valves, underwater hull preservation.

The contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the total contract value to $18,436,195.

Work will be performed in Boston, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed by May 28, 2017. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $17,244,435 are obligated, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The contract was competitively procured with proposals solicited via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with two offers received. The Navy's Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N32205-17-C-4400).