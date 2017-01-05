WinGD approves MHI-MME turbochargers for X-DF engine

JANUARY 5, 2017 — Winterthur Gas & Diesel Ltd. (WinGD) has approved the MET turbocharger, a main product of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Marine Machinery & Engine Co., Ltd. (MHI-MME), for mounting on its dual-fuel X-DF engines.

MET66MB turbohargers will be mounted on two W5X72DF engines manufactured by Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.(HHI that will be delivered to Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd (DSME) for installation in an 180,000 cu.m LNG carrier (Hull 2462) commissioned by a shipping company backed by Itochu Corporation and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.

Verification tests were carried out using an X72DF test engine at Japan's Diesel United, Ltd. The W6X72DF engine was provided with two sets of MET66MB turbochargers, and was was successfully tested in both diesel and gas mode in the presence of WinGD's engineers.

The MET Turbocharger has the world's largest market share, at around 40%, of the two-stroke marine engine turbocharger market.

Win-GD's X-DF engines are next generation of dual-fuel marine engines, and are capable of operating using diesel fuel and low-pressure gas fuel. The engine conforms to the new IMO Tier III regulations, and has reduced NOx and SOx emissions in gas mode.