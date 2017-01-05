Wartsila to repower Moby S.p.A. ferry

JANUARY 5, 2017 — The Italian ferry company Moby S.p.A has chosen Wärtsilä to carry out the repowering of its passenger ferry MV Moby Zaza. The repower is the last in a series that started with MV Moby Corse and continued with MV Moby Kiss.

Wärtsilä selected as a partner because of its ability to provide the fastest delivery of the complete system, minimizing the downtime of the vessel.

The scope of the agreement covers equipment as well as commissioning and systems integration.

The Wärtsilä equipment being provided includes four new auxiliary generating sets with digital automatic voltage regulators, seawater systems with complete cooling circuit that allows operating in high sea water temperatures, exhaust gas system silencers and fuel systems.

Wärtsilä's delivery, installation, start-up and commissioning of schedule will ensure that the passenger ferry is in commercial operation on an expedited schedule.

The new, state-of-the-art equipment will extend the lifecycle of the installation.

As the vessel's existing 30-year-old equipment is replaced with new Wärtsilä products, the vessel's environmental footprint is considerably reduced. The Wärtsilä equipment complies with the most stringent environmental regulations. Wärtsilä will provide technical support to the yard in the equipment installation and systems integration phase as well as in the on-site commissioning and sea trials to ensure that all systems perform optimally.

"Wärtsilä is a key partner of our group. Their competence and quick reactions capability will allow us to have the vessel back in service with minimum downtime," says Vincenzo Onorato, Chairman of Moby S.p.A.

"Maximizing uptime is naturally one of the highest priorities of a ferry company," says Serge Begue, Vice President Services South Europe and Africa, Wärtsilä. "Wärtsilä is happy to update MV Moby Zaza's installation with modern, more efficient equipment, which is also more environmentally sustainable. We value our partnership with Moby S.p.A. and look forward to continuing our cooperation."

Milan based company Moby S.p.A. is part of Italy's Onorato Group, a prominent players in the Mediterranean ferry business, owning a fleet of more than 60 vessels under the brands Moby, Tirrenia and Toremar.

The RoRo ferry MV Moby Zaza was built in 1982 and has 288 passenger cabins and capacity for transporting 480 cars.