Eastern delivers two more towboats to FMT

JANUARY 6, 2017 — Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc, Panama City, FL, has continued its deliveries of 90 ft inland towboats to Florida Marine Transporters LLC, Mandeville, LA, with the 64th and 65th boats in the series, the M/V Capt. Ricky Torres (Hull 194) on October 11, 2016, and the M/V Cullen Pasentine (Hull195) on December 28, 2016.

Both were constructed at Eastern's Allanton shipyard to a design by Gilbert Associates, Inc., Boston, MA.

FMT's ongoing order for 90 ft towboats originally began with a twenty-five (25) vessel contract in 2006 and has expanded to become the largest single owner, single shipbuilder, new construction program with the same class towboat design in United States history.

The vessels recently delivered and under contract with Florida Marine are powered by two Caterpillar 3512C Tier 3 diesel engines rated at 1,500 HP at 1,600 RPM, provided by Louisiana CAT Marine Power Systems of Reserve, LA. The reduction gears are direct coupled Twin-Disc Model MG-5600 with a 6.04:1 reduction supplied by Stewart Supply, Inc. of Harvey, Louisiana. Electrical power is provided by two 99 kW John Deere 4045AFM85 Tier 3 generator sets rated for 60 Hz, at 208 V AC provided by Kennedy Engine Company of Biloxi, MS. These diesel engines comply with the current EPA Tier 3/MARPOL control of emissions of nitrogen oxides from marine diesel engines.

M/V Cullen Pasentine