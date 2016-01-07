Eastern hires former USCG Commandant for key DC role

JANUARY 7, 2016 — With the massive Coast Guard contract for the Offshore Patrol Cutter —ultimately worth a potential $10.6 billion — on its books, (see earlier story) Eastern Shipbuilding has appointed former Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Robert J. Papp, Jr., USCG (Ret), as President, Washington Operations. He will represent Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. in Washington. D.C. and will lead its strategic engagement in intergovernmental and industry operations.

The appointment is the first time the 41 year old shipbuilding company has established a permanent presence in Washington, DC, and marks a significant step in the company's growth and stature in the marine industry.

"As we embark on a number of significant projects that are integral to the maritime security of our country and the continued growth of our company, we are proud to add Admiral Bob Papp to our Team," stated Brian D'Isernia, CEO of Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc., "His vast experience in both maritime security operations as well as navigating the challenges of intergovernmental operations will be invaluable and we welcome him to the ESG family."

Admiral Papp served as an officer in the Coast Guard for nearly 40 years, completing his career as the 24th Commandant of the U. S. Coast Guard from 2010 to 2014.

A career cutterman, he served in six cutters, commanding four of them, including the Coast Guard's square rigged sailing ship, USCG Barque Eagle.

As a flag officer, Admiral Papp served as Commander, Coast Guard Atlantic Area; as the Chief of Staff of the Coast Guard and Commanding Officer of Coast Guard Headquarters; as Commander, Ninth Coast Guard District; and as Director of Reserve and Training.

On retirement from the Coast Guard, he was called to duty at the U.S Department of State as the U.S. Special Representative for the Arctic, where he led U.S. international engagement on Arctic issues.

