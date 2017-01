JANUARY 9, 2017 — A video that first surfaced on the web last week shows the dramatic failure of an offshore service vessel launch at a shipyard somewhere in the world.

From the video, it looks like at least five people were on the deck of the OSV just before it flipped over.

No information has come to light on where the incident took place, or when, or what was the fate of those on board the vessel when it flipped over.

Any insights? email us at marinelog@sbpub.com, or tweet us

