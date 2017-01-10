Vard to build two LNG fueled ferries for Torghatten Nord

JANUARY 10, 2017 — Vard Holdings Limited reports that it has secured contracts for the construction of two LNG fueled car and passenger ferries for Norwegian operator Torghatten Nord in Norway. The total contract value is about NOK 600 million (US$70 million).

Designed for environmentally friendly operations in the Norwegian fjords, the ferries will have are being built to Multi Maritime MM 125FD design. Able to carry up to 180 cars and 550 passengers and crew, they will measure 130 meters in length with a beam of 20.7 meters, and will have a speed of approximately 18 knots.

According to Multi Maritime, the ferries will be equipped with a gas electric hybrid propulsion system and the battery system will be arranged with a capability for fast charging from shore. A major effort has been put into designing energy efficient hull lines and systems onboard, as well as good sea keeping and maneuvering capabilities.

Vard CEO and Executive Director Mr. Roy Reite commented, "I would like to welcome Torghatten Nord as a new client to Vard, and we look forward to working together with their team on this exciting project, combining LNG propulsion and battery systems. Vard has long experience in building LNG powered and dual fuel vessels. We delivered the world's first LNG powered car- and passenger ferry back in the year 2000, and have delivered a broad range of ships using this innovative technology since, including offshore vessels, ferries and a fish feed carrier."

Delivery of the ferries is scheduled from Vard's Brevik shipyard in Norway in third quarter 2018 and fourth quarter 2018 respectively. The hulls of the vessels will be built by Vard Braila in Romania.

The ferries are intended to be used on the Halhjem-Sandvikvåg crossing, where Torghatten Nord has been awarded a five-year contract by the Norwegian government.