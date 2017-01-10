VIDEO: MV Werften picks ABB packages for five ships

Three Polar 6 class Crystal ships will be powered by two Azipod D units each to enable them to navigate polar conditions

JANUARY 10, 2017 — ABB is to supply the complete power, propulsion and automation packages for five cruise vessels being built by Genting Hong Kong brands Crystal Cruises and Star Cruises by Genting's German shipbuilding operation, MV Werften.

The vessels — three Crystal Cruises' Polar Class 6 Endeavor Class mega-yachts and two 204,000- grt Star Cruises Global Class vessels— will all feature a complete ABB propulsion system, electric power plant, automation and marine software system.

The three Crystal ships will be powered by two Azipod D units each to enable them to navigate polar conditions whilst the two new Star Cruises "Global Class" ships will each be installed with three Azipod XO thrusters. All the vessels will also feature ABB's flagship automation with intelligent maneuvering interface and Octopus marine software for optimized energy management.

Delivery of the five vessels is scheduled for 2019 onwards.