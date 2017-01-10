SE Alaska Pilots have trainee openings

JANUARY 10, 2017 — The Ketchikan, Alaska, based Southeast Alaska Pilots Association (SEAPA) has scheduled an exam for new pilot trainees to be held at the Pacific Maritime Institute in Seattle from March 20-24, 2017

The exam fee for simulator and classroom time at PMI is expected to be about $2,500 and will be payable to PMI, says association president Captain Paul F. Merrill.

Applications must be submitted no later than February 6, 2017.

All candidates MUST be able to qualify for a USCG Pilotage endorsement without tonnage restriction. If the applicant has sea-time that may be applicable (i. e. combined tug and tow), but does not currently hold an Unlimited license, he or she will need to provide proof from the USCG Regional Exam Center in Juneau, AK that they will be allowed to be endorsed.

The Southeast Alaska Pilots' Association was established in 1971. Presently, there are forty-five fully licensed Marine Pilots, one Deputy Marine Pilot, and seven trainees.

