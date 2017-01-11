Fincantieri Marine Systems gets $15.7 million Navy contract

JANUARY 11, 2017 — Fincantieri Marine Systems North America Inc., Chesapeake, Virginia, is being awarded a $15,746,539 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple-award contract to provide maintenance support for the Mine Countermeasure-1 class main propulsion diesel engine and ship service diesel generator.

This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $86,268,629. Work will be performed in the homeports of San Diego, California; Sasebo, Japan; Manama, Bahrain; and ports-of-call as required, and is scheduled to be completed by January 2018. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,351,030 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

This contract was not competitively procured.

The Southwest Regional Maintenance Center, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N55236-17-D-0009).