Expedition ships to have Scanship waste solutions

Best guess is Scanship solutions are being supplied for Hapag Lloyd Cruises duo on order at Vard

JANUARY 11, 2017 — Scanship Holdings ASA has entered into a contract with what is described only as "a Norwegian shipyard" to supply Scanship's Total Clean Ship Systems including advanced wastewater purification, foodwaste processing and garbage handling.

These systems will be installed aboard two luxury polar expedition cruise vessels under construction for an undisclosed "European shipowner."

Our guess would be that the shipbuilder is Vard and the polar expedition cruise vessels are the two 240 passenger expedition ships it has on order for Hapag-Lloyd Cruises (see earlier story).





