Wittman named Chairman of House Seapower panel

JANUARY 11, 2017 — Congressman Rob Wittman (VA-1), who is Co-Chair of the Congressional Shipbuilding Caucus, has been selected as Chairman of the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces.

"I am honored and ready to serve the American people as the Seapower and Projection Forces Subcommittee Chairman in the 115th Congress," said Congressman Wittman. "Since 2008, I have served as a member of the Subcommittee and worked diligently with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle in support of a stronger, more capable Navy and vibrant industrial base. In my new leadership role as Chairman, I will be working closely with our United States Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force to ensure that they have the ships, submarines, and aircraft they need to successfully complete their respective missions.

"This is the right place for me to best serve Virginia's First District and the Commonwealth. As Chairman of the Seapower and Projection Forces Subcommittee, I will oversee the Navy's plans to rebuild its fleet from the current level of 274 ships to the Navy's stated goal of over 350 ships. Not only is Virginia home to the world's largest naval station and largest concentration of U.S. Navy forces, it also boasts the shipyards and skilled workers needed to build and maintain the next generation of ships and submarines in our Navy's fleet. As Chairman, I will have the opportunity to serve both our Nation and the Commonwealth of Virginia, and I am committed to ensuring that our military remains the greatest fighting force the world has ever known."