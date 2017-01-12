NASSCO Bremerton gets $19 million Stennis contract mod

JANUARY 12, 2017 — General Dynamics National Steel and Shipbuilding Co, Bremerton, WA, is being awarded a $19,188,359 modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-14-C-4321) for repair and alteration requirements for USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) fiscal 2017 CNO planned incremental availability (PIA).

The PIA is the opportunity in the ship's life cycle to conduct repairs and alterations.

Work will be performed in Bremerton, Washington, and is expected to be completed by August 2017. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $18,486,664 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, Bremerton, Washington, is the contracting activity.