CMA releases initial Shipping 2017 program

JANUARY 12, 2017 — The Connecticut Maritime Association (CMA) is promising to present a powerful program at CMA Shipping 2017 - Capitalizing on a Changing Industry, which takes place March 20, 21 and 22 at the Hilton Hotel, Stamford, CT.



This year's event takes place as the shipping industry finds itself in the midst of transformational change - causing nearly every shipowner, cargo owner, investor, trader, lawyer, shipbroker, trade association, flag state, insurance underwriter, shipyard and other service provider to adapt the way it does business.



Vessel supply, shipyard capacity and ton mile demand are slowly rebalancing.

The world's largest economies are shifting from monetary policy to fiscal stimulus, creating potentially massive demand for all forms of ocean freight.

The use of big data and technology are creating a competitive advantage for those companies able to generate the data - and profit from it.

There is a limited supply of inexpensive capital - giving competitive advantage to those companies able to access it

Critical new regulations like emissions and ballast water are changing market calculus.

Led by the liner industry, consolidation is accelerating in nearly every sector of shipping.

You can see the initial CMA 2017 agenda HERE

From this point on the agenda will be fine-tuned almost every day, adding new sponsors, new speakers, new topics, new breakouts.

The event concludes with the 2017 Commodore Award, which will be presented to John D. "Jack" Noonan, CEO of Chembulk Tankers.

