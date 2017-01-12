Foss Maritime completes CEO transition

JANUARY 12, 2017 — John Parrott assumed the role of President and CEO of Foss Maritime on January 1, 2017, after successfully completing a four-month transition announced last July.

Parrott joined Foss in January 2016 as Chief Operating Officer from sister Saltchuk company, TOTE Maritime Alaska, where he had served as President for sixteen years. In August 2016 he assumed the role of President from retiring President and CEO Paul Stevens, who has now transitioned to a new role at Saltchuk's corporate home office as Senior Vice President and Managing Director.

"We're fortunate to have such experienced maritime professionals and leaders within our companies," said Tim Engle, President of Saltchuk, Foss' parent company. "John's contributions at TOTE Maritime and his 28 years of experience both on the water and shoreside give him a unique perspective that has served us well. I am truly excited to see John lead Foss as it continues to innovate and deliver on its promise of safe, reliable service to our customers."

Parrott completed a "listening tour" in early 2016, which included visiting Foss employees at work throughout the company. He visited with mariners on workboats in the Gulf of Alaska, California, Hawaii and Washington and craftspeople building and repairing ships at Foss' Seattle and Rainier, Oregon shipyards. Parrot begins the year with a focus on enhancing communication and efficiency within the 127-year-old company.

"It's a great honor to lead Foss and work with the talented and dedicated maritime professionals that make it such an amazing company," said Parrott. "We have an exciting road ahead of us."

