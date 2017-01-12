Circle Line owner hops on New York Water Taxi

JANUARY 12, 2017 —New York Cruise Lines, Inc. (NYCL), owner of Circle Line Sightseeing Yachts, has closed a transaction that sees it acquire New York Water Taxi (NYWT) and Circle Line Downtown from the Durst Organization

"New York Water Taxi has established a great sightseeing and transportation business with its New York Water Taxi brand, including a hop on hop off service which connects Manhattan's West Side, East Side and Brooklyn. We wish to preserve and grow this business" said Samuel Cooperman, Chairman and CEO of New York Cruise Lines. "The transaction also unites the midtown and downtown Circle Line brands, which operated out of 42nd Street and the Hudson River and South Street Seaport on the East River, respectively. The addition of NYWT and Circle Line Downtown fleet and staff within the NYCL family gives us the geographic scope and capacity to expand the world famous Circle Line sightseeing business."

He said that, with the acquisition, NYCL will own and operate 25 ships, including transportation ferries, high speed thrill rides and sightseeing, dinner, entertainment and charter yachts, with capacity ranging from 74 to 600 passengers. We will offer a service for every customer need."

"We are happy to partner with New York Cruise Lines to continue our legacy," said David Neil, Co-President of New York Water Taxi. "NYCL and its Circle Line brand is a respected industry leader with a long and rich history on New York City's waterways. Circle Line 42 is the best possible option for continuing the work of NYWT— for the customers who rely on New York Water Taxi's service, for its employees to continue working in the industry they love, and for the entire extended maritime family."

"As New York City continues to grow, its residents and visitors will need an even more robust and diverse transit network to get where they want, when they want. By joining NYCL, New York Water Taxi can continue playing a role in providing every resident and visitor high-quality ferry service in an unforgettable city," said Helena Durst, New York Water Taxi Co-President.

New York Cruise Lines also operates World Yacht, a luxury special events and private charter business, and The BEAST Speedboat summer time thrill ride.