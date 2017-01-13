Hong Kong operator takes delivery of 199 passenger cat

JANUARY 13, 2017 — Hong Kong's Wang Tak Engineering and Shipbuilding Company Limited has delivered the 199 passenger catamaran ferry Shi Zi Yang 7 to ferry operator Sea's Young.

Designed by Incat Crowther, with a focus on an efficient semi-SWATH hull form, the vessel has a deck plan laid out to keep superstructure to a minimum and eliminate unrequired hull cross structure.

Shi Zi Yang 7's main boarding zones are port and starboard aft, with passengers entering the main cabin via an area that houses crew mess, bathrooms, luggage racks and a small kiosk. Forward of this, an open light-filled cabin features 139 seats at a spacious pitch. A pair of VIP cabins are located at the aft outboard sides of this cabin, each seating four passengers . Stairs lead to the upper deck business class cabin with 52 generously-proportioned seats. Forward of this is the half-height wheelhouse with external bridge wing stations, providing excellent visibility and maneuvering safety.

Powered by a pair of MTU 12V2000 M72 main engines, Shi Zi Yang 7 comfortably achieved its contract speed on recent sea trials and delivered class-leading fuel consumption.

PRINCIPAL DIMENSIONS

Length Overall 137' 6" / 41.9 m

Length Waterline 131' 3" / 40.0 m

Beam Overall 31' 3" / 9.5 m

Draft (hull) 4' / 1.2 m

Depth 10' 6" / 3.2 m

Construction Marine grade aluminium

PROPULSION AND PERFORMANCE