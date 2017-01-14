Detyens awarded $13.6 million MSC contract

JANUARY 14, 2017 — Detyens Shipyards Inc., Charleston, South Carolina, is being awarded a $13,615,181 firm-fixed-price contract for a 60-calendar day shipyard availability for the regular overhaul and drydocking of USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13).

Work will include clean and gas-free tanks, voids, cofferdams and spaces, deckhouse preservation, main generator maintenance and cleaning, high voltage switchboard and emergency switchboard cleaning, shell and deck steel replacement, dry-docking and undocking, propeller shaft and stern tube inspect, forward and aft stern tube seal inspection and overhaul, underwater hull cleaning and painting, freeboard cleaning and painting, sea valve replacements, renew flight deck nonskid, and reverse osmosis unit seachest installation.

The contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the total contract value to $13,702,080.

Work will be performed in Charleston, South Carolina, and is expected to be completed by Apr. 23, 2017.

Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,615,181 are obligated at the time of award. Contract funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

This contract was competitively procured with proposals solicited via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with three offers received. The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N32205-17-C-4201).