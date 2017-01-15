Royal IHC launches second LNG-fueled dredge for DEME Group

JANUARY 15, 2017 — Royal IHC's shipyard in Krimpen aan den IJssel, the Netherland yesterday launched Scheldt River, the second of two 7,500 cu.m dual fuel trailing suction hopper dredges (TSHD) –on order for Belgium's DEME Group.

"After the successful launch of the world's first LNG-powered hopper Minerva on December 3, I am delighted to see Scheldt River – the second IHC-built TSHD capable of operating on LNG – nearing completion," says IHC's Executive Director Shipbuilding, Arjan Klijnsoon. "To further optimize fuel consumption and reduce emissions, IHC has equipped this vessel with new innovations, driven by market developments and customer demand."

As a result of a continuous research effort on fuel saving and analysis of operational profiles, IHC has developed a two-speed propulsion drive.

In contrast to conventional single speed propulsion, the IHC-patented two-speed gearbox ensures fuel savings when sailing at lower speeds. Scheldt River and Minerva are the first TSHDs to benefit from this innovation.

Another innovation is the newly developed wing-shaped bow thruster tunnel. This new shape is the result of extensive hydrodynamic analyses and improves the bow thruster performance.

"With this new generation of dual fuel hoppers, DEME is setting new standards in environmental performance for the dredging industry, and we are proud to be at the forefront of these developments," says Alain Bernard, Director and CEO DEME Group. "Both the Scheldt River and Minerva will comply with the strictest international and local environmental regulations."



SCHELDT RIVER

Length overall 115.8 m

Breadth 25.0 m

Depth 9.0 m

Design draft 6.5 m

Hopper capacity 7,950 cu.m

Dredging depth 60 m

Speed 14 knots

Accommodations 20 people