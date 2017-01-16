Seaspan LNG battery hybrid ferry claims many firsts

JANUARY 16, 2017 — Classification society Bureau Veritas says that Seaspan Ferries Corporation's (SFC) recently delivered ferry Seaspan Swift is the first hybrid LNG fueled and battery powered vessel in service and the first LNG fueled vessel operating on the west coast of Canada.

Additionally, says BV, the on-board bunkering of LNG from a truck trailer is a first in North America.

Designed by Vard Marine, the 148.9m vessel is the first of two to be constructed at Sedef Shipbuilding, Turkey. Following a 10,661 nautical mile delivery voyage to the SFC Tilbury Terminal in Delta, Vancouver, Seaspan Swift underwent pre-operation regulatory checks and crew training in December.

A sister vessel, Seaspan Reliant – also classed by Bureau Veritas, will also arrive on the West Coast early in 2017.

Steve Roth, Vice President Seaspan Ferries commenting said, "We are happy to be working with Bureau Veritas on this technical LNG / Hybrid project. Their partnership with Seaspan Ferries has helped make the design, approval, production and delivery of the vessels a success."

"We know how pleased Seaspan are and we share their excitement seeing this ship now in service," said Philippe Donche-Gay, President, Marine & Offshore, Bureau Veritas. "We are now looking forward to helping Seaspan ensure that this new low emission ferry works efficiently and safely for many years to come."





