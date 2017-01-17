Maersk Line, Limited car carrier hit by engine room fire

JANUARY 17, 2017 — The Coast Guard and good Samaritans yesterday responded to a report of an engine room electrical fire on a 2005-built, U.S.-flagged PCTC operated by Maersk Line, Limited subsidiary Farrell Lines.

Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile launched an HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft that conducted an overflight of the vessel and confirmed that the fire had been extinguished by crew members.

The most recent update from the Coast Guard reported that the vessel, the Alliance St. Louis, was on emergency back-up power/

The 20 crew members aboard the Alliance St. Louis are all accounted for with no reported injuries or medical conditions.

A good Samaritan integrated tug, Mariya Moran, was on scene for safety and Alliance St. Louis was awaiting the tug, Crosby Endeavor, to arrive on scene to tow it to Port Arthur, Texas.