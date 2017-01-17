DOJ: Record year for shipowner pollution penalties

JANUARY 17, 2017 — The Environment and Natural Resources Division of the U.S. Department of Justice has been tallying up its achievements in 2016.

It notes that it "continued its robust program of prosecuting shipping companies and crew for the intentional discharges of pollutants from ocean-going vessels in U.S. waters. At the end of fiscal year 2016, criminal penalties imposed in these cases totaled more than $363 million in fines and more than 32 years of confinement. And in December 2016, ENRD obtained the largest-ever criminal penalty involving deliberate vessel pollution when it concluded the prosecution of Princess Cruise Lines Ltd. The company pleaded guilty to seven felony charges and will pay a $40 million penalty."