SENER to unveil LNG bunker tanker design

JANUARY 18, 2017 —Spanish engineering and technology group SENER will be presenting its new LNG bunkering vessel design at the LNG Bunkering Summit 2017 event being staged in Amsterdam from January 29 to February 1.

SENER has a research project underway that involves designing both an LNG-fueled vessel and an LNG bunkering vessel to supply it.

There are two versions of the SENER LNG bunkering vessel

The first has a bunkering capacity of 8,000 cu.m, is 114.80 m length, has a breadth of 20.40 m, a maximum continuous rating (MCR) of 6,000 kW, and carries two bunkering tanks. The second has a capacity of 4,000 cu.m, is 85.35 m length, has a breadth of 82.10 m, an MCR of 4,000 kW, and also has two bunkering tanks.

4,000 cu.m variant of Sener LNG bunkering tanker design