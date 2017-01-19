U.K.'s River Class OPVs to have Servowatch IPMS

JANUARY 19, 2017 — The five River-class Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs) to be built by BAE Systems Naval Ships for the U.K. Royal Navy will be equipped with Integrated Platform Management Systems (IPMS) supplied by Malden, England, based Servowatch Systems.

The vessels will be modified version of a proven OPV design already in service with the Brazilian Navy and Royal Thai Navy with more storage, accommodation facilities and a flight deck capable of operating the latest Merlin Helicopters. Manufacture of the first four ships is already underway at BAE Systems' Glasgow shipyards.

Servowatch Systems' scope of supply comprises an IPMS control and monitoring package for the vessels' propulsion, power generation, Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning, fire-detection, tank gauging systems and auxiliaries' services.

"With military vessels increasing in complexity, systems integration is key to ensuring the functionality of critical componentst," says Servowatch Sales and Mareting Director Andrew Burns. "Servowatch has introduced its most powerful IPMS solution allowing more commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) product integration. It reduces platform cost, integration time and commissioning, while retaining the survivability and power of the original Servowatch product."

"We are very much looking forward to continuing our work with BAE Systems Naval Ships' own teams of experts to enhance the capability, service and support that the company delivers to the Royal Navy's specified requirements," he adds.



Servowatch has invested heavily in the design and development of the next generation IPMS systems. It offers offers a range of customized solutions, designed to commercial or military standards, principally for naval or larger complex commercial vessels, that provide propulsion, electrical and auxiliary plant management from multifunction workstations with automation programmed into the system. Servowatch