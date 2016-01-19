Wheelhouse installed on Third Foss Arctic Class tug

JANUARY 19, 2016 — Foss Maritime's Rainier Shipyard is making rapid progress with construction of the Nicole Foss, the third of three Arctic-Class tugs.

Today the company tweeted a picture of the vessel, saying "The Nicole had her wheelhouse installed today. The 3rd #Fossmaritime Arctic Class tug now has her final silhouette!"

The first two tugs in the class, the Michele Foss and the Denise Foss, are already in service for the company, and the Nicole is scheduled to be christened next spring.

The Arctic Class tugs have ice-strengthened hulls, are 132-feet long and are rated at 7,268 horsepower.