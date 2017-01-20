VIDEO: Ulstein Verft delivers its largest OCV yet

JANUARY 20, 2017 — Norway's Ulstein Group has delivered Island Venture, the largest Offshore Construction Vessel (OCV) yet built at its Ulstein Verft shipyard.

Owned by Island Ventures 5 LLC, a joint venture between Edison Chouest Offshore and Norway's Island Offshore, the vessel was originally ordered with a length of 147.5 m and beam of 28 m. After the ship construction had started, it was decided to increase the deck area and tank capacities and the vessel now measures 160 m by 30 m.

The vessel is designed for operations such as IMR, ROV services, and well intervention and drilling.

A 400 t crane for operations at 4,000-m depth as well as a 140 t crane with 3,000-m wire have been installed. The vessel has three moon pools - two for work ROVs and one construction moon pool of 12 x 11.2 m.

The vessel has been prepared for a possible later installation of a module handling tower by reinforcing the foundations in the moon pool area. A later change order included an upgrade of the accommodations, from 200 to 239 persons.





